Chris Mullin steps down as St. John's coach after four seasons guiding his alma mater

St. John's coach Chris Mullin is now the former head coach at St. John's. The ex-Johnnies star announced on Tuesday that he has vacated his post willingly after a recent personal loss caused him to reflect on what he wants to do.

"This has been an extremely emotional decision, but after a recent personal loss, I took time to reflect upon my true values and believe this is the right time to make a change," Mullin said in a statement.

"I am extremely grateful to the administration, which has supported me and our basketball program on every level… I've been honored to coach the young men who are the heart and soul of this program," Mullin continued. "It's a job I will always cherish. I am proud of our accomplishments. NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday will be a lifetime memory. I am forever grateful to St. John's for giving me the opportunity to hear Carnesecca Arena and Madison Square Garden roar again for college basketball and especially for our players. I will always support St. John's University in keeping our basketball tradition alive!"

Mullin, a St. John's alumnus who starred for the Johnnies in the early 1980s, took over the gig in 2015. His lone NCAA Tournament appearance as the coach of his alma mater came this season after he posted the best record during his tenure at 21-13. His overall record at the program finishes at 59-73.

As for who will take over, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is the Red Storm's top target, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Hurley has ties to the area having coached at Buffalo and at Rhode Island, and he's led the Sun Devils to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.