The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in a 2024 Big 12 Tournament matchup. Cincinnati finished the regular season 18-13 (7-11 in the Big 12) and is the No. 11 seed in the conference, while West Virginia finished the regular season 9-22 (4-14 in the conference) and is the No. 14 seed. These teams met on Saturday to close out their respective regular seasons and Cincinnati scored a 92-56 win as 11-point favorites at home.

However, WVU had won the previous five head-to-head meetings, while Cincinnati has covered the spread in six of eight matchups with the Mountaineers. The Bearcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Cincinnati vs. West Virginia odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 144 points.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia spread: Cincinnati -9.5

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia over/under: 144 points

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia money line: Cincinnati -492, West Virginia +370

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia's suffered a fifth consecutive defeat against Cincinnati on Saturday. Noah Farrakhan scored 12 points off the bench in the loss and was the only player to reach double-figures in scoring. As a team, the Mountaineers shot just 38.9% from the floor, assisted on only eight of 21 made field goals and turned the ball over 14 times.

However, West Virginia did manage a 69-65 win as 4-point home underdogs against the Bearcats on Jan. 31. In that game, Jesse Edwards dominated the action with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Syracuse transfer is averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Meanwhile, the Bearcats got a lot of easy looks against WVU last time out and shot a scorching 59% from the floor despite going just 8-for-27 from the 3-point line. Daniel Skillings led the team with 17 points off the bench and Cincinnati had a total of 48 bench points in the contest.

Day Day Thomas also stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in the season-ending victory. Skillings leads the team in scoring (12.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) while Thomas leads the team in assists (3.3 apg).

