Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Miami 15-9, Clemson 16-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clemson is heading back home. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Orange.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joseph Girard III, who scored 18 points. Chase Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven assists.

While Miami couldn't quite beat the Tar Heels on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 22-point loss they were dealt on Monday. The Hurricanes fell just short of the Tar Heels by a score of 75-72. Miami has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Omier didn't help Miami's cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Monday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Nijel Pack, who scored 20 points.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Clemson just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson came up short against the Hurricanes when the teams last played back in January, falling 95-82. Will Clemson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.