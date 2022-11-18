Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Clemson

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-1; Clemson 2-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bellarmine Knights at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Littlejohn Coliseum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Clemson strolled past the South Carolina Upstate Spartans with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 81-70. The Tigers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Alex Hemenway led the charge as he had 18 points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Bellarmine at home against the Campbellsville-Harrodsburg Pioneers on Monday as the team secured an 86-46 victory.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this year -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.