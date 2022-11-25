Who's Playing

No. 25 Iowa @ Clemson

Current Records: Iowa 4-0; Clemson 4-1

What to Know

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Iowa can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home to the tune of 100-64. The Hawkeyes' forward Kris Murray looked sharp as he had 30 points along with seven boards.

As for Clemson, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday. The Tigers steamrolled past Loyola-Maryland 72-41 at home. Clemson's guard Alex Hemenway filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Hawkeyes to 4-0 and Clemson to 4-1. Both Iowa and the Tigers have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $34.85

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.