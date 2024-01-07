Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-7, Clev. State 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
What to Know
N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. N. Kentucky will be strutting in after a victory while Clev. State will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Thursday, the Norse sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over the Penguins. Having forecasted a close victory for N. Kentucky, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Clev. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-70 loss to the Raiders. Clev. State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.
The Norse now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.
N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 63-61. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 07, 2023 - N. Kentucky 63 vs. Clev. State 61
- Feb 19, 2023 - Clev. State 64 vs. N. Kentucky 63
- Jan 19, 2023 - N. Kentucky 57 vs. Clev. State 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Clev. State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Clev. State 72 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. N. Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Clev. State 58 vs. N. Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Clev. State 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Clev. State 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Clev. State 83 vs. N. Kentucky 77