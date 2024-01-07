Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-7, Clev. State 10-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. N. Kentucky will be strutting in after a victory while Clev. State will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Thursday, the Norse sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over the Penguins. Having forecasted a close victory for N. Kentucky, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Clev. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-70 loss to the Raiders. Clev. State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Norse now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 63-61. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Clev. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.