Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-12, Clev. State 12-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.15

What to Know

Clev. State is 7-0 against Robert Morris since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center.

Clev. State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Wright State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 107-99 to the Raiders. It was the first time this season that Clev. State let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, Clev. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wright State only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris entered their tilt with IUPUI with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Colonials strolled past the Jaguars with points to spare last Saturday, taking the game 80-63.

The Vikings' defeat ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-9. As for the Colonials, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clev. State beat Robert Morris 75-70 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Robert Morris turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 8-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.