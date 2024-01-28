Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-12, Clev. State 12-9

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Clev. State is 7-0 against Robert Morris since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center.

Clev. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wright State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 107-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders. It was the first time this season that Clev. State let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, Clev. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wright State only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They took down the Jaguars 80-63.

The Vikings' loss ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-9. As for the Colonials, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over Robert Morris when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 75-70. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Robert Morris turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 5 years.