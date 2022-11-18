Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-4; Cleveland State 1-3

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are on the road again Friday and play against the Cleveland State Vikings at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a win, while the Golden Lions will be looking to regain their footing.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they lost 94-68 to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Vikings escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Canisius Golden Griffins by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 1-4 while Cleveland State sits at 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Lions have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Vikings have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.