Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Cleveland State

Current Records: IUPUI 3-19; Cleveland State 13-9

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 8-2 against the IUPUI Jaguars since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Vikings and IUPUI will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland State beat the PFW Mastodons 79-74 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to PFW.

Cleveland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

IUPUI's defeat took them down to 3-19 while Cleveland State's win pulled them up to 13-9. A win for the Jaguars would reverse both their bad luck and Cleveland State's good luck. We'll see if IUPUI manages to pull off that tough task or if Cleveland State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland State have won eight out of their last ten games against IUPUI.