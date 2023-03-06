The No. 2 seed Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the No. 3 seed Cleveland State Vikings will both try to book their spot in the 2023 Horizon League Tournament title game when they meet on Monday night. Milwaukee clinched second place in the conference standings with its 81-72 win over Cleveland State on Feb. 25. The Vikings advanced to the semifinals with an overtime win against Robert Morris in the quarterfinals last Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Vikings are favored by 3 points in the latest Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State:

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State spread: Cleveland State -3

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State over/under: 148 points

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State money line: Milwaukee +130, Cleveland State -155

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State picks: See picks here

Why Milwaukee can cover

Milwaukee won both regular-season meetings between these teams, including an overtime win at Cleveland State as a 5.5-point underdog on Jan. 5. They met again to close out the regular season on Feb. 25, with Milwaukee notching an 81-72 win as a 1-point home underdog to secure second place in the Horizon League. Leading scorer BJ Freeman poured in 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a dominant performance.

Freeman, a sophomore guard, leads Milwaukee with 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Ahmad Rand added a double-double in the regular-season finale with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Cleveland State has been overrated by the betting market over the past month, covering the spread twice in its last 10 games.

Why Cleveland State can cover

Cleveland State lost to Milwaukee last Saturday, but it had rattled off five consecutive victories prior to that game. The Vikings won two of those games by double digits, including an 85-68 win over Wright State as 2-point favorites. Junior forward Tristan Enaruna had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Milwaukee, while Tae Williams added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Enaruna leads Cleveland State with 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, but Williams (11.0) and Drew Lowder (10.1) are both double-digit scorers as well. The Vikings advanced to the semifinals with an overtime win against Robert Morris last Thursday, shooting 80% from the charity stripe as a team. They have won and covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games against Milwaukee, despite their two losses this season.

How to make Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State picks

The model has simulated Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-51 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.