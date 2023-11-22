Halftime Report

Harvard is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 36-30, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Harvard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Colgate will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Harvard 4-1, Colgate 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Colgate Raiders at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Cotterell Court. Harvard might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense, a fact Harvard found out the hard way. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. The loss was Harvard's first of the season.

Despite their defeat, Harvard saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Mack, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Chisom Okpara, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raiders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 57-55 win over the Wildcats on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Colgate.

Their wins bumped the Crimson to 4-1 and the Eagles to 4-0.

Harvard will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the four-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Colgate is a 4-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.