College basketball odds, expert picks for January 14: Back Rutgers vs. Ohio State

College hoops season rolls on Sunday, January 14 with another full day of games. Virginia is favored by 15 against NC State, Ohio State is favored by six on the road against Rutgers, and USC is favored by 6.5 at home against Utah.



Norlander is a national award-winning writer for CBS Sports who has covered college basketball since 2007. From insightful features to weekly game analysis, Norlander covers the sport from every angle. Every year, he gives out the Internet's most thorough ranking of all 351 Division I college basketball teams.



We can tell you Norlander loves Rutgers (+6) at home in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff against Ohio State.



The Scarlet Knights are holding opponents to just 61.7 points per game, good for 10th in the country. And despite losing four of its past five games, Rutgers is 12-4 in its last 16 games at home.



Norlander knows Ohio State is hot right now, but he believes you should back Rutgers getting six on its home floor against a team that's closer to 35th-best in the country than 25th.



Ohio State, meanwhile, has won nine of its past 10 games, including an impressive 16-point victory over fourth-ranked Michigan State.



But just because Ohio State enters Sunday's matchup against Rutgers on a streak doesn't mean it can cover the spread.



The Buckeyes are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games on Sunday, while Rutgers is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games at home and 5-1 against the spread in its last six games overall.



