College basketball player bumps head on backboard while blocking shot attempt

One of the best chasedown blocks of the college basketball season came on Wednesday night, but it ended in scary fashion.

North Central's Blaise Meredith came from behind to swat a player from Augustana College going up for a layup. Meredith succeeded in his effort, but it wasn't without consequence as he banged his head on the backboard and descended quickly back to the hardwood.

OMG! I can't stop watching this.. 😂. A block gone wrong...#SportsCenterNotTop10



North Centrals Blaise Meredith tries to chase down a block and gets punished by the backboard. Don't worry he was ok and went back into the game moments later.



But SHEEESHHH! @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/ETxqRIuUwf — Skubie Mageza KWQC-TV6 (@Skubie3Mageza) January 3, 2019

Meredith would, incredibly, be OK. He even returned to the court shortly after the play! But he and North Central would fall to Augustana 76-59.