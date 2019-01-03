College basketball player bumps head on backboard while blocking shot attempt

The player even returned to the game a short time later

One of the best chasedown blocks of the college basketball season came on Wednesday night, but it ended in scary fashion.

North Central's Blaise Meredith came from behind to swat a player from Augustana College going up for a layup. Meredith succeeded in his effort, but it wasn't without consequence as he banged his head on the backboard and descended quickly back to the hardwood.

Meredith would, incredibly, be OK. He even returned to the court shortly after the play! But he and North Central would fall to Augustana 76-59.

