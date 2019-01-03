College basketball player bumps head on backboard while blocking shot attempt
The player even returned to the game a short time later
One of the best chasedown blocks of the college basketball season came on Wednesday night, but it ended in scary fashion.
North Central's Blaise Meredith came from behind to swat a player from Augustana College going up for a layup. Meredith succeeded in his effort, but it wasn't without consequence as he banged his head on the backboard and descended quickly back to the hardwood.
Meredith would, incredibly, be OK. He even returned to the court shortly after the play! But he and North Central would fall to Augustana 76-59.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma heads into a Big 12 showdown 1-0 in the conference
-
Mid-term report: SEC
The SEC isn't Kentucky and everybody else anymore
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 13 NC State hits road
NC State enters its ACC opener on a six-game winning streak
-
Valpo hits insane buzzer-beater for win
The Crusaders trailed the entire half until the final horn to escape with an insane last-second...
-
Southern Miss vs. Rice odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Rice vs. Southern Miss game 10,000...
-
Lonzo gives Earl Watson UCLA endorsement
Watson is a former UCLA standout with coaching experience in the NBA ranks