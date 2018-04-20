College Basketball Podcast: Should Villanova be No. 1 if Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo both return?

Every day another underclassman formally enters the NBA Draft -- either with or without an agent. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing those developments, at which point I explained why I don't get too bothered even when players make what appear to be questionable decisions.

That conversation lasted about 11 minutes.

After that, things went like this ...

11:00: Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman have both entered the NBA Draft without agents, which means they can, if they want, still return to school. Whether they will or not remains unclear. But here's a question: If both return to Villanova, should the Wildcats be the preseason No. 1?

33:01: Norlander broke down 10 new coaching hires earlier this week. So we discussed his list and spent much of our time on Dan Hurley, Chris Mack, Tom Crean and Penny Hardaway.

55:09: I spent 1,600 words earlier this week on the recruiting battle for James Wiseman. It's the greatest coach in Memphis history (John Calipari) vs. the greatest player in Memphis history (Penny Hardaway) for the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019. Fascinating stuff. So we talked about that for a little while -- then I explained why Wiseman should really consider reclassifying whether he thinks he wants to or not.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.