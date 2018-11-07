College Basketball Podcast: What Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Duke did to Kentucky was incredible

INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Norlander and I didn't plan to record a podcast at 2:47 a.m. -- right after we returned to our hotels from the Champions Classic. But Duke's incredible 118-84 destruction of Kentucky late Tuesday pushed us into action. So we stayed up late and discussed both Duke-Kentucky and Kansas-Michigan State.

The conversation went like this:

OPEN : RJ Barrett scored 33 points to lead Duke to a blowout of UK. Was that the best freshman debut ever? Was this the most impressive season-opening win ever? Man, what a performance from the Blue Devils. They were completely unstoppable.



: RJ Barrett scored 33 points to lead Duke to a blowout of UK. Was that the best freshman debut ever? Was this the most impressive season-opening win ever? Man, what a performance from the Blue Devils. They were completely unstoppable. 23:04: Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in Kansas' 92-87 win over Michigan State. But the Jayhawks' freshman guards -- Devon Dotson and Quintin Grimes -- were more of the story. And, as I wrote in the column I filed, yeah, it was a rough October for Kansas. And the Adidas jokes will never stop. But now it's November. The games have started. The in-court drama is in the past -- at least for now. And the on-the-court dominance is officially underway. Kansas was overshadowed by Duke in Indianapolis, and for good reason. But the Jayhawks looked really good too.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

(Note: As I said in the opening moments of the podcast, we didn't have our normal recording equipment for this episode because we didn't plan on recording in Indianapolis. So if you notice a difference in the sound quality, that's why. But we'll be back to normal Friday, promise.)