College basketball recruiting: Team needs, top targets for each Top 25 (and one) team

LAS VEGAS -- With the final live evaluation period of July underway, we're taking a look at the recruiting needs for every team in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Some schools are nearly set, while others are chasing as many as five scholarship openings for the 2018-19 season.

Here's who the best teams are courting, and what their team needs are for 2018:

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Who's committed for 2018: Shareef O'Neal, Brandon Williams

Targets to track: Marvin Bagley III, Bol Bol, Naz Reid, Jahvon Quinerly

Needs: Big man, a shooting guard, a second point guard

The Marvin Bagley III situation -- dependent upon whether he reclassifies and plays in 2017-18 -- is worth monitoring. The Wildcats should expect to lose freshman center DeAndre Ayton, sophomore shooting guard Rawle Alkins and junior combo guard Allonzo Trier after this season. Plus, four seniors will graduate. Arizona has two commits for 2018 right now, and should anticipate on signing at least a five-man class.

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Marvin Bagley III, Zion Williamson, Bol Bol, Moses Brown, Devon Dotson

Needs: Shooting guard, point guard, power wing

KU has three transfers who will eligible a year from now, after sitting out this season: Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson from Memphis and Charlie Moore from California. With Devonte' Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk graduating in 2018, Kansas will need to retool its starting backcourt. Malik Newman could turn pro after this season. KU should be solid in the middle, as Udoka Azubuike projects as the starting center the next two seasons.

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans

Who's committed for 2018: Marcus Bingham Jr., Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier

Targets to track: Luguentz Dort, Kaden Archie

Needs: Small forward

Michigan State is pretty much set the next two seasons. The four commits in the Class of 2018 mean Sparty is ready to fill roles upon the departures of Miles Bridges, Tum Tum Nairn, Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter. Nick Ward, Josh Langford and Cassius Winston project as returning juniors in 2018-19, and that core should keep Michigan State strong a year from now. It's been a long time since Tom Izzo was in this position (set for the next two seasons) at the end of July.

No. 4 Wichita State Shockers

Who's committed for 2018: Roderick Brown, Erik Stevenson

Targets to track: Jal Bijiek, Tyler Harris, Morris Udeze

Needs: Every position

What an exciting, busy time for Gregg Marshall. With all five starters back from a 31-5 team (and having seven seniors overall), the Shockers are No. 4 in the country at CBS. All those seniors must be replaced next season. Not included in that group is sophomore Landry Shamet, who has the talent to possibly leave for the NBA after this season. Even junior wing Markis McDuffie could have pro opportunities. So they Shockers are looking at a strong season, with a lot riding on the Class of 2018. The Shockers are also now recruiting consistently at a higher level, given their move from the Missouri Valley to the AAC.

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals

Who's committed for 2018: Anfernee Simons, Courtney Ramey

Targets to track: Romeo Langford, Moses Brown, Ian Steere, Naz Reid

Needs: Point guard, small forward, center

Quentin Snider and center Anas Mahmoud are seniors. Freshman wing Brian Bowen, junior small forward Deng Adel and junior power forward Ray Spalding are possibilities to turn pro next April. Rick Pitino is dealing with a lot of unknowns, so watching Louisville on the recruiting trail now -- and after the NCAA sanctions come down -- should be interesting. Louisville does have UConn transfer power forward Steven Enoch eligible for 2018-19. A mass exodus to the NBA seems unlikely, but significant roster changes will be coming in a year.

Which school will be able to land Zion Williamson? Adidas

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Marvin Bagley III, Zion Williamson, Bol Bol, Cameron Reddish, Romeo Langford, Immanuel Quickley

Needs: Point guard, shooting guard, center

The Wildcats are undergoing the biggest roster turnover of John Calipari's tenure. While UK produces first-round draft picks annually, it's unlikely this freshman class will leave en masse like the 2016-17 group. But Calipari should plan on Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt as one and dones. Diallo will need a replacement at the 2, while the departures of Knox and Vanderbilt could open spots for Reddish and Williamson. The Bagley situation remains in flux, but news on his 2017 reclassification should come down by mid-August. UK has had a top-two recruiting class every year since Calipari got to Lexington, so the Cats figure to cash in on some (if not all) of their targets.

No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Marvin Bagley III, Cameron Reddish, Romeo Langford, Moses Brown, Darius Garland, Tre Jones

Needs: shooting guard, point guard, power forward, reserve wing

Grayson Allen is the only senior, but it's likely Trevon Duval departs after one year. Sophomore Marques Bolden was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2016, and while he was no factor last season, Bolden once was projected as a top-20 pick. Big man Wendell Carter has the game to be one and done, but he's not an automatic. Gary Trent Jr. is a terrific shooting guard, the kind of player Duke would love to keep for two years. The biggest target for Mike Krzyzewski is Bagley, who has taken his official visit to Durham. If he commits to Duke and is eligible to play this season, the Blue Devils would be the preseason No. 1 team in the eyes of many. Elsewhere, Reddish is considered a heavy lean for Duke, and Jones -- the younger brother of ex-Blue Devils star Tyus Jones -- may choose between his older brother's alma mater or staying close to home and picking Minnesota.

No. 8 Villanova Wildcats

Who's committed for 2018: Cole Swider, Brandon Slater

Targets to track: Jahvon Quinerly, David Duke, Weaver, Cameron Reddish

Needs: Long wing, point guard

Nova has been living in a sweet spot for almost a half-decade. Jay Wright has developed four-year players, owned the Big East four times over, won a national title and done so while avoiding drastic roster makeovers. Now, Wright is landing more recruits with early NBA interest and there are two Wildcats -- junior PG Jalen Brunson and junior SF Mikal Bridges -- who make sense as early departures. On the trail, Villanova has landed a top-50 player in Swider. Wouldn't be a surprise, though, if Nova winds up waiting into the fall to get its third commitment.

No. 9 USC Trojans

Who's committed for 2018: Taeshon Cherry, Kevin Porter, J'raan Brooks

Targets to track: Marvin Bagley III, Tre Jones

Needs: Likely a little of everything

While it's unlikely to end this way, USC has the top-rated class. Andy Enfield is ahead of the curve with three pledges who committed in a week's time this month. This is huge because USC is loaded this season but likely to lose at least four players before 2018-19. Jordan McLaughlin (pivotal at the point this season) and Elijah Stewart are seniors. Juniors Bennie Boatwright and Chimezie Metu are considered goners come the spring. If Enfield can reel another exceptional class, the power struggle with UCLA in L.A. is going to be a major storyline the next 2-3 years.

No. 10 Florida Gators

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Nassir Little, Devon Dotson, Michael Devoe, Noah Locke, Khavon Moore

Needs: Shooting guard, point guard, power wing

The Gators are recruiting far and wide as Mike White looks to transform his program with a strong Class of 2018. Florida could be capable of bringing in one-and-done players, but it's also a spot where guys can grow into four-year stat monsters. Because of this, Florida should wind up with four in its Class of 2018, and their rankings could range from the high teens into the 110-130 range. Florida will lose seniors Chris Chiozza, John Egbunu and Ego Koulechov.

No. 11 Miami Hurricanes

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Immanuel Quickley, Devon Dotson, Emmitt Williams, Jalen Carey

Needs: Point guard, power forward, center

Ja'Quan Newtown is the Hurricanes' only senior, but Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker or Dewan Huell could leave early for the NBA. We project Miami as the ACC's best team this season. If that winds up true, Filling spots on the perimeter is inevitable, and Miami's working a lot of recruits to build on that top-10 2017 class.



No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Who's committed for 2018: Coby White, Rechon Black

Targets to track: Zion Williamson, Romeo Langford, Jairius Hamilton, Naz Reid

Needs: Center, shooting guard, point guard, small forward

The reigning national champions have the benefit of two commitments, with White a top-25 get. Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson are seniors, so UNC will need help in its backcourt beyond Black and White. No one else is projected to leave after this season for UNC, but obviously these things can change when dealing with a perennial top program. Expect a big push in Las Vegas for UNC in its chase of Williamson, who is regarded as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Who's committed for 2018: Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody, Dane Goodwin

Targets to track: Luther Muhammad, Simi Shittu, Nate Laszewski

Needs: Point guard, power forward, center

The Fighting Irish have the third-ranked class. That figures to drop, but perhaps Mike Brey can pull a Shittu commitment, which would give him a good shot at a top-10 class when everything settles. The Irish will be losing Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson after this season, plus 6-10 Martinas Geben. Fortunately, commitments to this point have filled most of Notre Dame's needs. And Juwan Durham, a transfer from UConn, is due to be eligible next season. Get old and stay old is the Brey credo, and he'll continue that in 2018-19.

No. 14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Who's committed for 2018: Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Thomas, Gabe Kalscheur

Targets to track: Race Thompson, Jake Forrester, Tre Jones, Souleymane Koureissi

Needs: Point guard, center

Minnesota landed coveted in-state prospect in Oturu on Tuesday. Richard Pitino has started to keep the local talent home, something that's got Gophers fans giddy as heck. Now the focus is on Jones, a five-star point guard and the brother of Tyus Jones, who went to Duke three years ago (Duke is also recruiting Tre Jones). Minnesota will lose senior Nate Mason, and perhaps Amir Coffey to early NBA entry. A pair of 6-11 seniors -- Reggie Lynch and Bakary Konate -- could leave Minnesota in the market for another big, traditional center.

No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats

Who's committed for 2018: Pete Nance, Jordan Lathon

Targets to track: Ayo Dosunmu, Dwayne Cohill, Miller Kopp, Riley Battin

Needs: Point guard, shooting guard

With a big season likely upcoming, Chris Collins is riding the wave of culture change and the Wildcats' first NCAA Tournament appearance. He has gotten ahead of the curve with two commitments, including a top-100 player in Nance, a small forward. Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey and power forward Gavin Skelly are seniors. Collins will be able to move from the best years in Northwestern history without volatile roster turnover.

No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Alex Lomax, Jaelin Llewellyn, Wynston Tabbs, Darius Days, Nassir Little

Needs: Power forward, combo guard, point guard

One can assume "defensive" can be used as a descriptor before "shooting guard," "small forward" at Cincinnati. But the Bearcats are as offensively talented as ever under Mick Cronin. Cincy needs to recruit big, though. By big we mean BIG. The Bearcats will lose seniors Gary Clark and Kyle Washington and Quadri Moore. If junior Jacob Evans has the season Cincinnati fans think he's going to have, he could consider the NBA. A top-20 class seems unlikely, but that's never stopped Cronin from creating a conference contender.

No. 17 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Kamaka Hepa, Tevian Jones

Needs: Power forwards, point guard

The Zags don't figure to be nearly as good this season as their Final Four team from last season, but should still be the WCC's best team despite the early departures of Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins to the NBA. Johnathan Williams III and Silas Melson are seniors this season. While Gonzaga already has landed two players in the Class of 2019, but the 2018 crop is wait-and-see. This program recruits -- and uses transfers -- differently than most.

No. 18 Baylor Bears

Who's committed for 2018: Matthew Mayer, Jeremiah Gambrell

Targets to track: Leguentz Dort, Quentin Grimes, Simi Chettu

Needs: Best available in the front line

Could be a stretch-4, a good center, or a power forward for Scott Drew, who will have Yale transfer Makai Mason coming in for 2018-19. Baylor's has two scholarships open for 2018, and it has two starters returning for this season: Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil. Two more role players are seniors. Baylor has not been as hot on the recruiting trail as it was around 2010-13, but Drew is still fielding rosters that are competitive in the Big 12. Mayer is a top-70 recruit who will be a four-year guy for Baylor, a wing who should develop well by 2019.

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Jared Butler, Will Richardson, Trey Jamison, T.J. Moss

Needs: Point guard, center

Avery Johnson's team is getting a lot of buzz in the SEC because this incoming group ranked as the seventh-best class in 2017. Leading that class is point guard Collin Sexton, who's expected to be a one and done. Alabama should get a commitment or two before its season really gets going, but let's see what happens come January and February. If there are some top-75 players still without a decision, Bama may nab another four-star guy if they're playing well and Sexton is as good as the hype.

No. 20 UCLA Bruins

Who's committed for 2018: David Singleton

Targets to track: Bol Bol, Tre Jones, Jordan Brown, Moses Brown, Naz Reid, Marvin Bagley III, Keldon Johnson.

Needs: Center, shooting guard

The 2017 class committed to UCLA was ranked fourth. So the post-Lonzo Ball class (led by Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands) has the talent to keep UCLA near the top of the Pac-12. Now Steve Alford needs to think big, as Thomas Welsh is a senior. Aaron Holiday, who will play some point guard this season, may test NBA waters. Remember LaMelo Ball is committed to the Class of 2019, so if Hands is a two-year player, UCLA looks set at the point. Singleton is a shooting guard who can score. It will interesting to track LiAngelo Ball, a freshman this season who scouts see as a four-year college player, though LaVar Ball insists his middle child will follow in Lonzo's steps and be one and done.

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia

Who's committed for 2018: Jordan McCabe

Targets to track: Dwayne Cohill, Jermaine Harris

Needs: Point guard, shooting guard, combo guard

Underrated Jevon Carter, who graduates in 2018, will not be immediately replaced a year from now. Bob Huggins does not have a recruit ready to come in and produce the way Carter has. Daxter Miles Jr. also is a senior. West Virginia is going to be deliberate with its final scholarship for 2018, almost certainly giving it to a tough backcourt player who can earn some playing time as a freshman.

No. 22 Saint Mary's Gaels

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Logan Johnson, Kristian Sjolund

Needs: Center, point guard, small forward

The Gaels are tasked with recruiting internationally to keep up with Gonzaga with a roster capable of winning in the NCAA Tournament. Randy Bennett has been fairly successful in this regard, but now he's set to lose do-it-all big man Jock Landale, plus Emmett Near and Calvin Hermanson. They comprise one of the best senior groups Bennett has had.

No. 23 Xavier Muskateers

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Ayo Dosunmu, Isaiah Mucius, Noah Locke, Will Richardson, Darius Days, Jermaine Harris

Needs: A little of everything

Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean O'Mara and Kerem Kanter are seniors. Chris Mack is bringing in the 11th-best recruiting class this season, but reinforcements will be needed, as the 2018-19 team is a foggy forecast. The Musketeers have established themselves as a top-25 program in the past five years under Mack, which will help -- despite no commitments yet. One of their commits figures to be a top-60 player. Right now Xavier is the only Big East program that can logically match Villanova on the recruiting trail.

No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers

Who's committed for 2018: Trevion Williams

Targets to track: Emmanuel Dowuona, Taylon Horton-Tucker

Needs: Center, wing, shooting guard, point guard

The Boilermakers should be near the top of the Big Ten this season because seniors Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards returned after testing NBA waters. Dakota Mathis and P.J. Thompson are also seniors, so Purdue has a lot of ground to make up. Keep an eye on Duwuona, 6-10 center who projects to work well in Matt Painter's system. The Boilermakers have a lot of recruiting competition in the Big Ten, so it's as much about landing four-star players as it is about finding under-recruited players.

No. 25 Rhode Island Rams

Who's committed for 2018: No one yet

Targets to track: Jermaine Harris, Brendan Adams

Needs: Shooting guard, combo guard, power forward, athletic wing

The Rams look like the best team in the Atlantic 10, and could be going to be dancing for a second straight season. E.C. Matthews, who could be the league's best player, is a senior and will be tough to replace. And he's one of five seniors. Stan Robinson, Jared Terrell, Jarvis Garrett and Andre Berry are the others.

No. 26 Providence Friars

Who's committed for 2018: A.J. Reeves

Targets to track: David Duke, Noah Locke, Chris Monroe, Tyrese Samuel, Jake Forrester, Jimmy Nichols, Keyontae Johnson

Needs: Combo guards, stretch-4

Another NCAA bid should be on the way, as Providence's best four players are back â and promptly graduating in 2018. That's Kyron Cartwright, Rodney Bullock, Jalen Lindsay and Emmitt Holt. With this, Ed Cooley is targeting athletic combo guards and power bigs who have outside touch. He's working four-stars from across the region, and with five scholarships to give, Providence is due for a run of good commitments. Landing Reeves is big, as he's one of the better scorers in the Class of 2018. Duke lives a 4-iron away from campus and is the clear-cut top target. He could be the program's next Kris Dunn. Duke and Reeves are AAU teammates.