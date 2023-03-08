Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Colorado State

Regular Season Records: Fresno State 11-19; Colorado State 14-17

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Colorado State are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. Fresno State claimed a resounding 108-72 victory over Chicago State at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12 points in Fresno State's favor. Guard Jemarl Baker went supernova for the Bulldogs as he shot 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, the Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday, winning 92-84. Guard John Tonje was the offensive standout of the matchup for Colorado State, picking up 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Fresno State.