Who's Playing
Fresno State @ Colorado State
Regular Season Records: Fresno State 11-19; Colorado State 14-17
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Colorado State are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. Fresno State claimed a resounding 108-72 victory over Chicago State at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12 points in Fresno State's favor. Guard Jemarl Baker went supernova for the Bulldogs as he shot 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points, seven dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, the Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday, winning 92-84. Guard John Tonje was the offensive standout of the matchup for Colorado State, picking up 24 points in addition to five rebounds.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Series History
Colorado State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Fresno State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Colorado State 60 vs. Fresno State 57
- Jan 07, 2023 - Colorado State 79 vs. Fresno State 57
- Feb 11, 2022 - Colorado State 65 vs. Fresno State 50
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado State 72 vs. Fresno State 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. Fresno State 59
- Dec 28, 2020 - Colorado State 75 vs. Fresno State 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Colorado State 80 vs. Fresno State 70
- Jan 22, 2020 - Colorado State 86 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Colorado State 74 vs. Fresno State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Fresno State 86 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Fresno State 82 vs. Colorado State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Colorado State 56
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fresno State 87 vs. Colorado State 73