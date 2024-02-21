The No. 22 Colorado State Rams hit the road looking to keep pace in a tight Mountain West Conference race when they travel to Albuquerque to take on the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit on Wednesday night. Both teams are 20-6; New Mexico is 11-2at home, while Colo. State is 3-5 on the road. CSU has won five of its last six games, including a dominant 75-55 win over Utah State in its last outing. New Mexico is looking to bounce back from an 81-70 road loss to San Diego State in its last outing. The Rams are 14-10 and the Lobos are 17-8 against the spread this season. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Tip-off at The Pit in Albuquerque is at 10 p.m. ET. New Mexico is favored by 7 points in the latest New Mexico vs. Colorado State odds, and the over/under is 156.5 points.

New Mexico vs. Colorado State spread: New Mexico -7

New Mexico vs. Colorado State over/under: 156.5 points

New Mexico vs. Colorado State money line: New Mexico: -308, CSU: +245

What you need to know about New Mexico

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Mexico found out the hard way on Friday, falling 81-70 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jaelen House was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with four steals.

New Mexico is one of the top offensive teams in college basketball, averaging 83.3 points per game. House leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game. His supporting cast included Donovan Dent (15.4 ppg), Toppin (12.7 ppg), and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (14.6 ppg). The Lobos are 9-3 against the spread at The Pit this season.

What you need to know about Colorado State

Meanwhile, Colorado State put the finishing touches on their eighth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Utah State Aggies as the Rams made off with a 75-55 home win. CSU relied on the efforts of Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with eight assists, and Joel Scott, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Stevens continues to make a strong case for taking home Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and All-American honors. The senior point guard is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His supporting cast includes transfer Nique Clifford (13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Scott (11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds per game).

