Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Colorado

Current Records: Colorado State 6-3; Colorado 4-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Colorado State Rams will be on the road. They will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Rams nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Colorado State entered their matchup against the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Colorado State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 88-83 to Northern Colorado. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Colorado State to swallow was that they had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the game. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 20 points, and forward Patrick Cartier, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado came up short against the Washington Huskies on Sunday, falling 73-63. Despite the defeat, the Buffaloes got a solid performance out of guard J'Vonne Hadley, who had 15 points.

The losses put the Rams at 6-3 and Colorado at 4-5. Colorado State is 1-1 after losses this year, Colorado 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado have won three out of their last five games against Colorado State.