Who's Playing
Stanford @ Colorado
Current Records: Stanford 10-12; Colorado 13-11
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal are 2-11 against the Colorado Buffaloes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Stanford and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at CU Events Center.
The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Cardinal proved too difficult a challenge. Stanford secured a 78-72 W over Utah. It took five tries, but Stanford can finally say that they have a win on the road. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Spencer Jones (22), guard Michael Jones (15), guard Michael O'Connell (11), and forward Brandon Angel (11).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Colorado wrapped it up with a 59-46 victory at home. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva did his thing and had 20 points.
Their wins bumped Stanford to 10-12 and Colorado to 13-11. Spencer Jones will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points along with five rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Colorado's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Stanford.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Colorado 73 vs. Stanford 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. Stanford 53
- Nov 28, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. Stanford 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - Colorado 69 vs. Stanford 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado 77 vs. Stanford 64
- Mar 01, 2020 - Stanford 72 vs. Colorado 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Stanford 75 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 11, 2018 - Colorado 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 75
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colorado 56 vs. Stanford 55