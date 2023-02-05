Who's Playing

Stanford @ Colorado

Current Records: Stanford 10-12; Colorado 13-11

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal are 2-11 against the Colorado Buffaloes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Stanford and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at CU Events Center.

The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Cardinal proved too difficult a challenge. Stanford secured a 78-72 W over Utah. It took five tries, but Stanford can finally say that they have a win on the road. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Spencer Jones (22), guard Michael Jones (15), guard Michael O'Connell (11), and forward Brandon Angel (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Colorado wrapped it up with a 59-46 victory at home. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva did his thing and had 20 points.

Their wins bumped Stanford to 10-12 and Colorado to 13-11. Spencer Jones will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points along with five rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Colorado's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Stanford.