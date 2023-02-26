Two Pac-12 rivals will clash on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ as the Colorado Buffaloes host the UCLA Bruins. UCLA is 24-4 on the season and leads the conference with a 15-2 mark in Pac-12 play, while Colorado is 15-14 and ranks ninth in the league with a 7-11 record. It's the second matchup of the year between these two squads, with UCLA earning a 68-54 win at home as 11.5-point favorites on Jan. 14. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo. The latest Colorado vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bruins as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 134.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Colorado vs. UCLA date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Colorado vs. UCLA time: 4 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. UCLA TV channel: CBS

Before tuning into the Colorado vs. UCLA game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For UCLA vs. Colorado, the model projects the Bruins to cover the spread as 6.5-point road favorites. UCLA has rattled off seven wins to take a 2.5-game lead in the Pac-12 with only three regular-season conference games left on the schedule, so the Bruins have an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament with a win.

During that seven-game winning streak, they are winning by an average margin of 15.1 points and also beat Colorado six weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes have lost eight of their last 12 games and are in a position where they're going to need to go on an impressive Pac-12 tournament run to have a chance at playing any postseason basketball.

The model is expecting Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark to all have strong games, combining to produce 37 points, 14.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists on average. That's a big reason why the model has UCLA covering the 6.5-point spread in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

