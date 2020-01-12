Connecticut vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Connecticut vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Connecticut
Current Records: Wichita State 14-1; Connecticut 10-5
What to Know
The #23 Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at noon ET on Sunday at XL Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
The Shockers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Tigers last Thursday, winning 76-67. The top scorer for Wichita State was G Jamarius Burton (16 points).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UConn beat the Tulane Green Wave 67-61 last week. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: F Tyler Polley (19), G Christian Vital (14), G Alterique Gilbert (11), and F Josh Carlton (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wichita State is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Wichita State up to 14-1 and UConn to 10-5. The Shockers are 12-1 after wins this year, the Huskies 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Shockers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wichita State have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Wichita State 65 vs. Connecticut 63
- Jan 26, 2019 - Connecticut 80 vs. Wichita State 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - Wichita State 95 vs. Connecticut 74
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wichita State 72 vs. Connecticut 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan St.-Purdue: Prediction, preview
Sunday's tip on CBS features an ascending MSU team and a Purdue squad ripe to pull off an upset
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags remain No. 1
Zags stay No. 1 while Baylor jumps to No. 2 after Saturday's historic victory at Kansas
-
LSU beats Miss. St. at the buzzer
The Tigers gave up the lead late, but took it back when it mattered most
-
College basketball's winners and losers
A look at Saturday's big winners and losers as we recap the day that was in college basketball
-
Making the case for three teams at No. 1
The Bears, Blue Devils and Bulldogs all showed out loud and proud this weekend
-
Vandy's top player could be out for year
This marks the second straight season that Vanderbilt has lost its best player to likely season-ending...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday