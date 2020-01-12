Connecticut vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Connecticut

Current Records: Wichita State 14-1; Connecticut 10-5

What to Know

The #23 Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at noon ET on Sunday at XL Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

The Shockers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Tigers last Thursday, winning 76-67. The top scorer for Wichita State was G Jamarius Burton (16 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UConn beat the Tulane Green Wave 67-61 last week. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: F Tyler Polley (19), G Christian Vital (14), G Alterique Gilbert (11), and F Josh Carlton (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wichita State is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Wichita State up to 14-1 and UConn to 10-5. The Shockers are 12-1 after wins this year, the Huskies 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 133

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.