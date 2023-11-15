Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Iowa 2-0, Creighton 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Iowa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Creighton Bluejays at 10:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Alabama State didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Friday. The Hawkeyes simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Hornets 98-67 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31.5 in Iowa's favor.

Iowa can attribute much of their success to Patrick McCaffery, who earned 22 points, and Payton Sandfort, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Krikke was another key contributor, earning 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact Creighton proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Bison at home to the tune of 89-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Creighton.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Trey Alexander, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Another player making a difference was Baylor Scheierman, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 2-0 season records intact.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Creighton is a big 12-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bluejays, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Injury Report for Creighton

Jasen Green: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Iowa