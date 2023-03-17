Who's Playing

NC State @ Creighton

Regular Season Records: NC State 23-10; Creighton 21-12

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Creighton Bluejays are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. If the game is anything like Creighton's 112-94 win from their previous meeting in November of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Wolfpack have to be hurting after a devastating 80-54 defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers last Thursday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jack Clark, who had ten points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Creighton suffered a grim 82-60 defeat to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Guard Ryan Nembhard wasn't much of a difference maker for Creighton; Nembhard finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

NC State is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NC State ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.5 on average. Less enviably, the Bluejays are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bluejays are a 5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.