Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: LBSU 8-4, CS Fullerton 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Titan Gym. LBSU is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

LBSU scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Toros 107-78 at home. That 107-78 margin sets a new team best for LBSU this season.

Meanwhile, the Titans beat the Tigers 67-56 last Wednesday. The victory was just what CS Fullerton needed coming off of a 88-65 defeat in their prior game.

CS Fullerton can attribute much of their success to Max Jones, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, and Grayson Carper, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds.

The Beach's victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Titans, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, LBSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

LBSU came out on top in a nail-biter against CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 70-67. Will LBSU repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LBSU is a slight 2-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.