The Grambling Tigers will look to finish 2-1 at the 2022 San Antonio Shootout when they take on the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday afternoon. The Tigers (3-3), who fell 63-61 to Incarnate Word on Sunday, beat Texas-San Antonio 75-55 on Friday. The Big Green (2-4), who beat Texas-San Antonio 78-77 in overtime on Sunday, dropped a 69-64 decision to Incarnate Word on Friday. Both teams have struggled the past few years. Dartmouth has not had a winning record since going 14-12 in 1998-99, while Grambling has gone three seasons since its last winning mark, going 17-15 in 2019-20.

Tip-off from the Convocation Center in San Antonio is set for 4 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Dartmouth vs. Grambling odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.5.

Dartmouth vs. Grambling State spread: Grambling -1.5

Dartmouth vs. Grambling State over/under: 139.5 points

Dartmouth vs. Grambling State money line: Dartmouth +100, Grambling -120

DART: The Big Green is connecting on 46% of their field goals this season

GRAM: The Tigers have been averaging eight steals per game

Why Grambling can cover



Junior forward Carte'Are Gordon is off to a good start to the season and leads the Tigers in scoring. Following Sunday's action, he has scored in double figures in each of the team's first five games. He recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the 82-57 season-opening win over North Texas-Dallas on Nov. 7, and added another one on Sunday with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over UTSA.

Senior guard Shawndarius Cowart entered play averaging 10 points per game, including a season high 19 points in an 83-74 win over Colorado on Nov. 11. He also had 13 points in the season opener. In 40 career games, including 25 starts prior to Sunday, Cowart was averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game. He has been a weapon from long range, connecting on 54.5% of his 3-point attempts this season.

Why Dartmouth can cover

Junior forward Dusan Neskovic leads the team in scoring and has reached double-digit scoring in four of five games prior to Sunday's game. His best game was a 23-point performance in the season-opener at Fordham. He added six rebounds and two assists in that game. For the season, he is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 56.5% of his field goals, including 53.3% from 3-point range.

Sophomore Ryan Cornish reached double figures in each of his first four games, including a season-high 16 against Bryant on Nov. 11. He had a 14-point, five-assist and four-rebound performance against Fordham. Entering play Sunday, he was averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has also been accurate from the floor, connecting on 41.5% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range.

