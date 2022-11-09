A non-conference matchup pits the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) against the Wright State Raiders (0-0) on Wednesday night. Davidson had a solid season in 2021-22, going 27-7 and notching its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. Wright State is also coming off a successful campaign. The Raiders won the Horizon League and secured their first tournament win in school history.

Tip-off from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. is set for 7 ET. The Wildcats are 4-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. Wright State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.

Davidson vs. Wright State spread: Wildcats -4

Davidson vs. Wright State Green over/under: 151 points

Davidson vs. Wright State money line: Wildcats -200, Raiders +170

DAV: The Over is 5-1 in the Wildcats' last 6 road games

WRST: The Raiders are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Davidson can cover



Davidson already picked up a victory in their season-opener. The Wildcats came out confident and played good basketball en route to an 87-64 win over Guilford. They were able to push the pace and get great looks at the rim. Davidson shot 45% from the field and knocked down 15 3-pointers. This group was able to move the ball around and had five players finish in double figures.

Senior guard Foster Loyer led the way in Monday's victory. Loyer owns a smooth and quick shooting stroke from the perimeter. The Michigan native recorded 30 points, three assists, and four steals. He also knocked down six 3-pointers. Junior forward David Skogman can provide a spark off the bench. Skogram is agile and nimble, adding 12 points and five boards in the win.

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State has played fairly well in season openers in recent history. The Raiders have won 14 of their last 22 season openers. This group won the Horizon League in 2021 and has nine players returning from that squad. Senior guard Trey Calvin is the main scorer back on the floor for the Raiders. Calvin is quick and aggressive when he's downhill with nice shooting form.

The Illinois native averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and shot 38% from downtown last season. Senior guard Amari Davis, a transfer from Missouri, will play a big role on this unit. Davis averaged nine points per game in 2021 but scored in double figures in 14 games. The Ohio native is fast and decisive in space with a plan to score.

