Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Dayton looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Dayton is up 36-33 over the Dukes.

If Dayton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-4 in no time. On the other hand, Duquesne will have to make due with a 14-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Duquesne 14-9, Dayton 19-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

Dayton is 9-1 against the Dukes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Dayton last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 49-47. Having soared to a lofty 94 points in the game before, Dayton's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite their loss, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Santos, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Dukes earned a 75-69 victory over the Bonnies on Saturday.

Fousseyni Drame was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmy Clark III, who scored 15 points along with eight assists.

The Flyers' defeat dropped their record down to 19-4. As for the Dukes, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-9 record this season.

Looking forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over the Dukes in their previous matchup back in January, winning 72-62. Will Dayton repeat their success, or do the Dukes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a big 9-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.