Who's Playing

Davidson @ Dayton

Current Records: Davidson 9-9; Dayton 12-6

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dayton Flyers and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2017. Davidson and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 67-65 to the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Davidson got a solid performance out of guard Grant Huffman, who had 16 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Dayton entered their contest against the VCU Rams this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Dayton was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 63-62 to VCU. The Flyers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Dayton's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Toumani Camara, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

The losses put the Wildcats at 9-9 and Dayton at 12-6. Davidson is 4-4 after losses this year, Dayton 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won eight out of their last nine games against Davidson.