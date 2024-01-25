Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 6-13, Delaware 11-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Bob Carpenter Center.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Delaware was not quite Drexel's equal in the second half on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Fightin' Blue Hens as they lost 86-67 to the Dragons. Delaware has not had much luck with Drexel recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, Delaware saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 76-69. That's two games straight that North Carolina A&T has won by exactly seven points.

North Carolina A&T's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Landon Glasper, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds, and Camian Shell, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. The matchup was Glasper's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 6-13.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware skirted past North Carolina A&T 73-71 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Delaware repeat their success, or does North Carolina A&T have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.