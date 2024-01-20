Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-11, Delaware State 9-9

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 8-2 against Delaware State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Md.-E. Shore is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Hawks came up short against the Bison and fell 72-61. Md.-E. Shore has struggled against Howard recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Delaware State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three two weeks ago. They walked away with a 78-66 victory over the Bears.

The Hawks have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Hornets, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-6 against the spread, Delaware State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Md.-E. Shore is only 5-8 ATS.

While only Delaware State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Md.-E. Shore might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.