Who's Playing
Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Delaware State Hornets
Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-11, Delaware State 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
Md.-E. Shore is 8-2 against Delaware State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Md.-E. Shore is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, the Hawks came up short against the Bison and fell 72-61. Md.-E. Shore has struggled against Howard recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Delaware State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three two weeks ago. They walked away with a 78-66 victory over the Bears.
The Hawks have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Hornets, the win got them back to even at 9-9.
Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-6 against the spread, Delaware State has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Md.-E. Shore is only 5-8 ATS.
While only Delaware State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Md.-E. Shore might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Delaware State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 136 points.
Series History
Md.-E. Shore has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 64 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 14, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 63 vs. Delaware State 59
- Feb 09, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 58 vs. Delaware State 50
- Mar 10, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Delaware State 84 vs. Md.-E. Shore 63
- Feb 03, 2020 - Md.-E. Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 70 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 62 vs. Delaware State 56
- Feb 26, 2018 - Md.-E. Shore 59 vs. Delaware State 47