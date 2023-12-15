Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale received an early present. On Thursday, Vitale revealed that he is cancer-free after receiving the all-clear from his doctors.

Vitale had been battling vocal cord cancer over the past five months.

"Santa Claus came early for me & my family," Vitale posted on X. "Just was on the phone with Dr. Rick Brown (my oncologist), Dr. Ken Meredith (bloodwork). They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER) & my bloodwork was all very good. TO many of you I send [love] & THANK YOU for ur [prayers]!"

Vitale was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer back in July -- his third cancer diagnosis after facing melanoma and lymphoma in the past. The legendary broadcaster stated that he had undergone six weeks of radiation treatments, and was told to rest his voice following the diagnosis.

Vitale, who has been broadcasting college basketball since 1979, had announced that he was planning to return to the broadcast booth for the 2023-24 college basketball season. However, he announced in November that he was going to need more time to rest his voice as he prepares for the season.