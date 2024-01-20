Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Evansville 11-7, Drake 15-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drake is 8-2 against Evansville since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Drake will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact Drake proved on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 77-56 margin over the Redbirds.

Drake's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darnell Brodie, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tucker DeVries, who scored 25 points.

Evansville can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They skirted past the Beacons 78-75.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Evansville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Yacine Toumi, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with three steals.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 15-3. As for the Aces, their victory bumped their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Drake against Evansville in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 97-61 win. With Drake ahead 55-34 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Drake has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.