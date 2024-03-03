We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on the schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and Bradley Braves are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. Drake is 24-6 overall and 15-0 at home, while Bradley is 21-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

This time around, Drake is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Drake vs. Bradley odds, and the over/under is 147 points. Before entering any Bradley vs. Drake picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bradley vs. Drake. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Drake vs. Bradley spread: Drake -4.5

Drake vs. Bradley over/under: 147 points

Drake vs. Bradley money line: Drake: -181, Bradley: +150

Drake vs. Bradley picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Drake

The Bulldogs scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. Drake skirted past the UIC Flames 107-105. Tucker DeVries had an outrageously good game as he dropped a double-double with 39 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Colby Garland was another key contributor, scoring 14 points. Garland is only averaging 5.7 points per game this season, but he's finished with 13 or more points in each of his last two games. The Bulldogs have won 20 consecutive games at home and they're 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about Bradley

Meanwhile, Bradley waltzed into its game on Wednesday with two straight wins but the Braves left with three. They were the clear victor by an 86-67 margin over the Southern Illinois Salukis. With that victory, Bradley brought its scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Bradley got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Hickman out in front who scored 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Darius Hannah, who stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points and seven rebounds. Bradley is 4-1 in its last five games but the Braves are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games played in March.

How to make Drake vs. Bradley picks

The model has simulated Drake vs. Bradley 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bradley vs. Drake, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 139-94 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.