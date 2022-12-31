Who's Playing

Florida State @ No. 17 Duke

Current Records: Florida State 4-10; Duke 10-3

What to Know

The #17 Duke Blue Devils are 7-2 against the Florida State Seminoles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Duke and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seminoles winning the first 79-78 at home and Duke taking the second 88-70.

It looks like Duke must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They took an 81-70 bruising from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Center Kyle Filipowski had a rough evening: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win last week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Guard Matthew Cleveland and forward Cameron Corhen were among the main playmakers for the Seminoles as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 18 points along with seven boards. Corhen's performance made up for a slower matchup against the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago. Corhen's points were the most he has had all season.

Florida State's win lifted them to 4-10 while Duke's defeat dropped them down to 10-3. We'll see if FSU can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Florida State.