Who's Playing
Florida State @ No. 17 Duke
Current Records: Florida State 4-10; Duke 10-3
What to Know
The #17 Duke Blue Devils are 7-2 against the Florida State Seminoles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Duke and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seminoles winning the first 79-78 at home and Duke taking the second 88-70.
It looks like Duke must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They took an 81-70 bruising from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Center Kyle Filipowski had a rough evening: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.
Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win last week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Guard Matthew Cleveland and forward Cameron Corhen were among the main playmakers for the Seminoles as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 18 points along with seven boards. Corhen's performance made up for a slower matchup against the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago. Corhen's points were the most he has had all season.
Florida State's win lifted them to 4-10 while Duke's defeat dropped them down to 10-3. We'll see if FSU can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Florida State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Duke 88 vs. Florida State 70
- Jan 18, 2022 - Florida State 79 vs. Duke 78
- Feb 10, 2020 - Duke 70 vs. Florida State 65
- Mar 16, 2019 - Duke 73 vs. Florida State 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Florida State 78
- Dec 30, 2017 - Duke 100 vs. Florida State 93
- Feb 28, 2017 - Duke 75 vs. Florida State 70
- Jan 10, 2017 - Florida State 88 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 25, 2016 - Duke 80 vs. Florida State 65