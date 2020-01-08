Duke vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven model

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is 7-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Duke is 13-1 overall and 3-0 on the road. Duke is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, and the Blue Devils have covered the spread in four of their last five ACC games. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 January games. The Blue Devils are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Duke odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Duke vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Yellow Jackets greeted the new year with a 96-83 win over North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech got 25 points, eight assists and six steals from Jose Alvarado in the victory, and Moses Wright added 22 points and seven rebounds. Michael Devoe enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 16.9 points per game, which leads the Yellow Jackets.

Meanwhile, Duke couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020, as the Blue Devils stomped Miami (Fla.) 95-62 on Saturday. Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Blue Devils are averaging 84.1 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the country. Carey leads Duke in points (18.4), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.1) per game, while guard Tre Jones leads the team in assists (7.2) and steals (2.0).

Duke thumped Georgia Tech 66-53 last season and the Blue Devils have won each of their last 10 meetings against Georgia Tech. However, the Yellow Jackets have covered the spread in four of their last five games played on a Wednesday.

