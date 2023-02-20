Who's Playing

Louisville @ Duke

Current Records: Louisville 4-23; Duke 19-8

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cardinals beat the Clemson Tigers 83-73 this past Saturday. U of L can attribute much of their success to guard El Ellis, who had 28 points in addition to five boards, and forward JJ Traynor, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Duke made easy work of the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday and carried off a 77-55 win. Guard Jeremy Roach (17 points) was the top scorer for Duke.

U of L is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Cardinals are now 4-23 while the Blue Devils sit at 19-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Duke's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisville.