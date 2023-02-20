Who's Playing
Louisville @ Duke
Current Records: Louisville 4-23; Duke 19-8
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Cardinals beat the Clemson Tigers 83-73 this past Saturday. U of L can attribute much of their success to guard El Ellis, who had 28 points in addition to five boards, and forward JJ Traynor, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Duke made easy work of the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday and carried off a 77-55 win. Guard Jeremy Roach (17 points) was the top scorer for Duke.
U of L is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Cardinals are now 4-23 while the Blue Devils sit at 19-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Duke's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $105.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Duke have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisville.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Duke 74 vs. Louisville 65
- Mar 10, 2021 - Duke 70 vs. Louisville 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Louisville 80 vs. Duke 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisville 70 vs. Duke 65
- Jan 18, 2020 - Louisville 79 vs. Duke 73
- Feb 12, 2019 - Duke 71 vs. Louisville 69
- Feb 21, 2018 - Duke 82 vs. Louisville 56
- Mar 09, 2017 - Duke 81 vs. Louisville 77
- Jan 14, 2017 - Louisville 78 vs. Duke 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - Louisville 71 vs. Duke 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Duke 72 vs. Louisville 65