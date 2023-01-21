Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Duke

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 15-3; Duke 13-5

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the #17 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Jan. 21 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hurricanes winning the first 76-74 and Duke taking the second 80-76.

The Blue Devils came up short against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, falling 72-64. The top scorers for Duke were center Kyle Filipowski (18 points) and guard Tyrese Proctor (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Orange typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) skirted past 'Cuse 82-78. The Hurricanes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Norchad Omier led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Omier has had at least 13 rebounds.

The Blue Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.) when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 80-76. Duke's win shoved Miami (Fla.) out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won six out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).