Fourth-seeded Duke (24-8) will try to begin a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament when it faces No. 13 seed Vermont (28-6) in the first round on Friday night. The Blue Devils picked up an at-large bid to the Big Dance, where it has the best all-time record of any team in college basketball. Vermont earned the automatic bid out of the America East after beating UMass Lowell in the conference tournament title game on Saturday. The Catamounts are riding a 10-game winning streak and have won 19 of their last 20 games.

Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Vermont odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 132. Before making any Vermont vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Duke vs. Vermont spread: Duke -12.5

Duke vs. Vermont over/under: 132 points

Duke vs. Vermont money line: Duke -817, Vermont +558

DUKE: 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games in March

UVM: 19-1 SU in its last 20 games

Why Duke can cover

Duke received a wake-up call at the end of the season, and it is trying to avoid another early exit from the NCAA Tournament after losing in the second round last year. The Blue Devils have made the Sweet 16 32 times and have not come up short of the regional semifinal round in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08. Kyle Filipowski leads Duke with 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the All-ACC First Team.

Jeremy Roach is averaging 14.0 points, while Jared McCain (13.4), Mark Mitchell (12.3) and Tyrese Proctor (10.5) are all double-digit scorers as well. The Catamounts do not have anyone averaging more than 12.5 points per game, so their offense is not built to keep pace with a team like Duke. The Blue Devils have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games, while Vermont has only covered once in its last five games.

Why Vermont can cover

Vermont is one of the hottest teams in college basketball entering the tournament, winning 10 consecutive games to earn the automatic bid from the America East. The Catamounts have established themselves as the class of the conference, winning three straight leagues titles while getting set for their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. They are trying to take the next step forward this season, as they have not reached the second round since 2005.

The Catamounts overcame double-digit deficits in five wins and trailed by three points at halftime of the America East title game, so they are battle-tested coming into the Big Dance. They also rank ninth nationally in scoring defense, giving them a chance to make this an ugly game and keep Duke from finding its rhythm. The Blue Devils have lost consecutive games and are coming off a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament last year, so confidence could be an issue on Friday night. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points.

