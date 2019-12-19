Duke vs. Wofford odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Wofford and Duke. Here are the results:
The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Wofford Terriers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 9-1 overall and 4-1 at home, while Wofford is 7-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Terriers enter the game on an impressive five-game winning streak with a 3-1 record against the spread during that span. Meanwhile, Duke has won its last three games since the Stephen F. Austin upset. The Blue Devils have covered two straight, bringing their against-the-spread record to 6-4. The Blue Devils are favored by 18 points in the latest Duke vs. Wofford odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Wofford vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Wofford 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Duke beat Virginia Tech 77-63 in its last outing. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tre Jones (15), forward Wendell Moore Jr. (12), center Vernon Carey Jr. (12), and guard Jordan Goldwire (10). Jones has elevated his game in his sophomore season, averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game. Carey Jr., a freshman, has quickly adjusted to the speed of the college game, averaging 18.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Wofford stunned North Carolina 68-64 in its last outing. Wofford guard Trevor Stumpe had had 19 points and five assists. Storm Murphy also had a solid game with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc with five rebounds and five assists. Murphy leads Wofford with 14.5 points per game this season. The Terriers did a sensational job of taking care of and sharing the basketball in the win over the Tar Heels, turning it over just five times and assisting on 19 of their 25 made field goals.
So who wins Duke vs. Wofford? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
