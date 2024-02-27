Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: SIUE 16-13, Eastern Illinois 13-16

What to Know

Eastern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Eastern Illinois was not quite the Golden Eagles' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Panthers took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Eastern Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, SIUE unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 76-71 to the Tigers.

The Panthers dropped their record down to 13-16 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Illinois came up short against the Cougars in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 67-58. Will Eastern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

SIUE is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.