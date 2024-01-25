Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-12, Eastern Illinois 9-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Groniger Arena. Eastern Illinois will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Panthers earned a 78-68 win over the Lions.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee Tech found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 85-53.

The Panthers' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Eastern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Tennessee Tech.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Tennessee Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-66. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.