The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Morehead State Eagles are set to square off Friday in a 2021 OVC Tournament matchup at 11:30 p.m. ET at Ford Center. The Colonels are 22-6, while Morehead State is 21-7. The Colonels are 5-0 against the spread in their last five neutral-site games. The Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games. The underdog is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five Eastern Kentucky vs. Morehead State meetings.

The Eagles are favored by one point in the latest Morehead State vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142.5.

Morehead State vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: Morehead State -1

Morehead State vs. Eastern Kentucky over-under: 142.5 points

Morehead State vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: Morehead State -120, Eastern Kentucky +100

What you need to know about Morehead State

Morehead State netted a 61-54 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Wednesday in the first round of the OVC Tournament. Ta'lon Cooper led the way with 17 points off the bench.

Johni Broome leads the Eagles in scoring at 13.3 points per game and in rebounds with 8.7 boards per outing. Cooper dishes 3.6 assists per outing. Morehead State allows opponents an average of 7.8 steals per game, the 32nd most in college basketball.

What you need to know about Eastern Kentucky

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky earned some postseason bragging rights Thursday, edging the Austin Peay Governors 70-67. Wendell Green Jr. dropped 23 points and five assists along with six steals.

Green drops 15.3 points and dishes 5.1 assists per game, while Tre King grabs 6.3 rebounds per outing. The Colonels enter Friday's game with 10.3 steals per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How to make Eastern Kentucky vs. Morehead State picks

