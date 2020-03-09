ETSU vs. Wofford odds, line: 2020 SoCon Tournament Championship picks, predictions by model on 72-48 run

A spot in the 2020 NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the seventh-seeded Wofford Terriers meet the top-seeded East Tennessee State Buccaneers in the 2020 Southern Conference Championship Game on Monday in Asheville, N.C. The Terriers (19-15), who finished 8-10 in the league, have won three in a row, while the Buccaneers (29-4), who won the conference at 16-2, have won 11 consecutive games and 16 of 17.

Tip-off from Cherokee Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. ETSU leads the all-time series 16-10. The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wofford vs. ETSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any East Tennessee State vs. Wofford picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State spread: ETSU -6.5

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State over-under: 133.5 points

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State money line: Wofford +228, ETSU -281

WOF: Is averaging 72.5 points per game

ETSU: Is 22nd in the country in field-goal percentage at 47.1

Why ETSU can cover

The Buccaneers have achieved a winning record in seven consecutive seasons and have won 20 or more games in each of the last five years. ETSU is looking to earn its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, and has compiled a 128-43 (.749) record under fifth-year coach Steve Forbes.

Senior guard Tray Boyd III leads the Buccaneers in scoring at 13.6 points per game and is averaging 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Boyd has reached double digits in scoring in 11 consecutive games, including a 30-point performance in an 82-65 win over UNC-Greensboro on Feb. 1. He scored 18 points and grabbed six boards in Sunday's semifinal victory.

Why Wofford can cover

Even so, the Buccaneers aren't a lock to cover the Wofford vs. ETSU spread in the finals of the 2020 SoCon Tournament. That's because the Terriers know what it takes to get to the NCAA Tournament, having earned last year's Southern Conference Tournament championship. The Terriers have also made five NCAA appearances since 2010. This is Wofford's third straight winning season and fifth in seven years.

Offensively, Wofford is led in scoring by senior guard Nathan Hoover, who is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has scored in double figures in 27 games this season, including in 17 of his past 20 games. He poured in a season-high 31 points in an 84-77 loss to Chattanooga on Feb. 8.

