The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have already punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but will meet the Merrimack Warriors in the 2023 NEC Tournament championship game on Tuesday. The second-seeded Knights (19-14, 10-6 Northeast) earned the bid by winning their semifinal 70-50 over St. Francis (Pa.), on Saturday. The top-seeded Warriors (17-16, 12-4) are not eligible to play in either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments because they are still in the midst of their four-year reclassification process from Division II to Division I. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 71-60 in the other Northeast semifinal.

Tipoff from the Hammel Court in North Andover, Mass., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Merrimack leads the all-time series 6-2, but Fairleigh Dickinson won both regular-season meetings. The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138.5. Before locking in any Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has zeroed in FDU vs. Merrimack and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Merrimack vs. FDU:

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack spread: Merrimack -3.5

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack over/under: 138.5 points

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack money line: Fairleigh Dickinson +145, Merrimack -170

FDU: The Knights are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 road games following three or more consecutive home games

MERR: The Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Fairleigh Dickinson can cover

The Knights have four players averaging double-digit scoring. Senior guard Demetre Roberts is coming off an 18-point, five-assist performance in Saturday's semifinal win over St. Francis (Pa.). In 33 games, including 32 starts, Roberts is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists, three rebounds and 1.2 steals. He has scored in double figures 27 times, including 20 or more points in 13 games. He has also registered one double-double.

Also helping power Fairleigh Dickinson is senior guard Grant Singleton, who has played well against Merrimack. In two games against the Warriors, he is averaging 20 points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. He scored 27 points and dished out six assists in a 78-71 win at Merrimack on Jan. 28. For the season, Singleton is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 24 games, and has one double-double.

Why Merrimack can cover

The Warriors are led by senior forward Jordan Minor, who is coming off a double-double in Saturday's semifinal victory over Sacred Heart. In that game, Minor poured in 18 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds, blocking six shots and making four steals. He has registered 15 double-doubles on the year, including two against Fairleigh Dickinson. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in their December meeting, and 15 points and 11 boards against the Knights in January. For the year, he is averaging 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals.

Senior forward Ziggy Reid has been explosive in the conference tournament so far. He poured in 33 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 91-76 quarterfinal win over Long Island, and scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in the semifinals vs. Sacred Heart. In two games against the Knights, he has averaged 15 points, four rebounds and 1.5 steals. For the season, he averages 13.9 points, four rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

How to make Merrimack vs. FDU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hit over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins FDU vs. Merrimack? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.