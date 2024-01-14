Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: UAB 10-5, FAU 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for FAU. The FAU Owls and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but FAU and Tulane didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Green Wave, the Owls got past the Green Wave on a last-second free throw courtesy of Alijah Martin with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

FAU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Boyd, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, UAB entered their tilt with South Florida with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Blazers managed a 75-71 win over the Bulls on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

The Owls' victory bumped their record up to 12-4. As for the Blazers, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FAU took their win against UAB in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 78-56. With FAU ahead 46-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

FAU is a big 15.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FAU.