Halftime Report
Merrimack is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-24 lead against FDU.
Merrimack entered the matchup having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will FDU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ FDU Knights
Current Records: Merrimack 18-10, FDU 14-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
FDU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, a fact FDU proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 68-58.
Meanwhile, Merrimack entered their tilt with the Red Flash with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Warriors walked away with a 71-60 win over the Red Flash on Thursday.
The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Warriors, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-10.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap.
FDU came up short against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January, falling 60-56. Will FDU have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Merrimack is a 3-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
Series History
Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 9 games against FDU.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Merrimack 60 vs. FDU 56
- Mar 07, 2023 - Merrimack 67 vs. FDU 66
- Jan 28, 2023 - FDU 78 vs. Merrimack 71
- Dec 29, 2022 - FDU 71 vs. Merrimack 63
- Feb 17, 2022 - Merrimack 64 vs. FDU 44
- Jan 22, 2021 - Merrimack 76 vs. FDU 71
- Jan 21, 2021 - Merrimack 62 vs. FDU 51
- Feb 06, 2020 - Merrimack 57 vs. FDU 53
- Jan 23, 2020 - Merrimack 74 vs. FDU 71