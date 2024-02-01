Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: La. Tech 15-6, FIU 7-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La. Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The La. Tech Bulldogs and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on La. Tech, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Aggies by a conclusive 73-53.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 79-61 to the Blue Raiders. The over/under was set at 140 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 15-6 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as La. Tech and FIU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La. Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La. Tech beat FIU 81-76 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will La. Tech repeat their success, or does FIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.