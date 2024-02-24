Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alabama State 12-14, Florida A&M 4-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama State, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Hornets didn't have too much trouble with the Delta Devils at home as they won 61-46.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. Florida A&M has not had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Florida A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Hornets' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-20 record this season.

Alabama State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rattlers in their previous matchup on February 5th, winning 62-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida A&M has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Alabama State.